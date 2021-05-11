In the early 2000s, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples. The pair regularly made major headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002 and, during their time together, co-starred in the Kevin Smith film Jersey Girl and the critically panned Gigli.

Ultimately, their relationship came to an end in January 2004, shortly after postponing their wedding days before it was due to take place.

Affleck went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner, though they divorced in 2018.

Meanwhile, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 (they divorced in 2012) and dated former backup dancer Casper Smart from 2011 to 2016. More recently, she was engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez, though they announced their separation this past April.

Now, almost 20 years on, Affleck and Lopez have been spending time together once again, with People reporting they have just returned from a holiday together in Big Sky, Montana.

Photos confirming their trip were published in the Daily Mail, with one seemingly showing the pair holding hands.

The pair have also been spotted together in Los Angeles, prompting many to believe that Bennifer 2.0 is upon us.

To break all of this down, The Independent has assembled a list of every Bennifer 2.0 reunion rumour to date.

February 2021: Affleck reportedly emails Lopez while she is filming in the Dominican Republic

According to TMZ, Affleck and Lopez started emailing in early February when she flew to the Caribbean to begin filming Shotgun Wedding.

The tone of Affleck's emails were reportedly not “just friendly ... but more loving and longing for Jen”, according to sources.

March 2021: Rumours begin to circulate about a potential split between Lopez and Rodriguez

“All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things,” Lopez and Rodriguez told TODAY in a joint statement, denying the rumours.

Around this time, Lopez is also seen without her engagement ring.

15 April 2021: Lopez and Rodriguez announce that they are ending their engagement

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” the pair said in an official statement.

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

30 April 2021: Affleck is seen arriving at Lopez’s home in a white Escalade SUV that is said to belong to Lopez

In April, after Lopez arrived back in the US from the Caribbean, it was reported that the pair had seen each other on three separate occasions, with Affleck leaving his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and being picked up in Lopez’s car hours later.

An insider told Page Six: “They are friends … they’ve never not been.”

2 May 2021: Lopez and Affleck are seen leaving the Vax Live special taping together

According to E! News, the pair left for Montana after attending the Vax Live special taping (where they appeared separately), with a source confirming it was “just the two of them”.

Mid-May 2021: Lopez and Affleck spend a few days vacationing in Big Sky, Montana

During their trip at the Big Sky Resort in Montana, the pair were photographed driving around together.

“[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town," a source told People. “They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.”

10 May 2021: Jersey Girl director Kevin Smith reminds social media followers that he originally coined the term “Bennifer”

“‘Bennifer’ is trending,” Smith tweeted Monday (10 May). “It’s a name I first gave the kids during Jersey Girl pre-production, before the world found out they were dating. I’d later drop the name in an interview with the @nytimes. Shortly thereafter, it appeared in the article and then entered the vernacular.”

11 May 2021: Matt Damon weighs in on a possible Bennifer reunion

Commenting on the reunion rumours on the TODAY show, Affleck’s longtime pal said, “It's a fascinating story ... I love them both. I hope it's true. That would be awesome.”

11 May 2021: Rodriguez is said to be “shocked” by the photos of Lopez and Affleck in Montana

According to Page Six, the former MLB athlete was apparently caught off guard by Affleck and Lopez’s reunion.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to Lopez told E! News. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”