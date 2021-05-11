The Brit Awards take place tonight (Tuesday 11 May) and the ceremony will mark the first live large-scale indoor event since March last year.

The ceremony is being held at the O2 Arena and will include live performances from Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk. Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Among those nominated are AJ Tracey, Headie One, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Bruce Springsteen, Cardi B, Jessie Ware and Celeste.

Griff, who won this year’s Rising Star award, will make her debut Brits performance, while Taylor Swift is being honoured with the Global Icon award.

The ceremony will also feature a live audience of 4,500 people, 2,500 of whom will be key workers from London.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also follow the Brit Awards social media channels, and, of course, follow The Independent’s live coverage.

