Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she’s “never been better” as she continues to enjoy her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck.

Last month, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – “confirmed” that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.

The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the pair had found each other again.

Appearing on Apple Music on Monday (5 July), the “Let’s Get Loud” singer alluded to the relationship as she told host Zane Lowe that she was “super happy” on the same day that photos of the couple walking arm-in-arm in the Hamptons were released.

“I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’” she said. “This is it. I’ve never been better.”

Lopez continued: “I want my people who care about me – because I care about them so much – to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own.

“I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Lopez and Affleck in 2002 (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

While Lopez avoided mentioning Affleck by name, she said that she was thankful for all the “love” and “good wishes” she was receiving from fans.

“I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time,” she added. “It’s the best time of my life.”

.Just months before reuniting with Affleck, Lopez had broken off her engagement from Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck had recently split from his girlfriend, Ana de Armas.