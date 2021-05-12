Matt Damon says he ‘hopes’ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting back together

Matt Damon is excited about the possibility of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting back together.

The actor was asked about the possible rekindling of Affleck’s romance with his ex-fiancée after they were photographed holidaying together last week. One widely publicised photo seemingly showed them holding hands.

Responding to a question about the pair’s “intense” reunion while appearing on TODAY, Damon claimed it was “the first time” he’d heard about the development.

“It’s a fascinating story,” he said, adding: “I hope it’s true. I love them both. That would be awesome.”

In the early 2000s, Lopez and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

They regularly made headlines after a high-profile engagement in 2002, but their relationship came to an end in January 2004 after they postponed their wedding days before it was due to take place.

The news has since seen a resurgence in the phrase “Bennifer”, with many Twitter users expressing their excitement.

After splitting, Affleck went on to marry and later divorce Jennifer Garner, while Lopez recently announced her separation from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.