Jennifer Lopez is seen in tears after realising she wasn’t nominated for an Oscar in 2020 for her role in Hustlers.

Lopez was highly commended for her turn as a strip club hostess in the film and her omission from the Academy Awards that year was seen as one of the biggest snubs of the season.

In a new trailer for her upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, the actor is hownstruggling after not getting the nomination.

“It was hard. I just had a very low self-esteem,” Lopez says in a voiceover as viewers are shown her crying while looking at her phone in bed.

“I had to really figure out who I was and believe in that and not believe in anything else,” she adds.

Laura Dern, Kathy Bates, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and Margot Robbie were the final five named in the Best Supporting Actress category that year, with Dern going on to win the Oscar for her role in Marriage Story.

Lopez previously spoke about the snub during a 2021 interview with Allure magazine.

Jennifer Lopez in 'Halftime’ (Netflix)

“I was talking about this the other day. [My production partner] Elaine [Goldsmith-Thomas] made a post where she listed all the things I had been nominated for and won that season,” Lopez said about the Hustlers awards season run.

“When it came to the Oscars, it was so obviously absent. It was a sting.”

She continued: “I was like, ‘Okay, when you’re supposedly in everybody else’s mind supposed to be nominated and you’re not, what does that mean? Is it really real? Are the other ones real and this one isn’t?’

“It came to a point where I was like, ‘This is not why I do this. I don’t do this to have 10 Oscars sitting on my mantel or 20 Grammys.’”

Halftime is out on Netflix on 14 June.