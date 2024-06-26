Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Allen White is getting out of the kitchen and into the music studio for his role as Bruce Springsteen in the forthcoming biopic, Deliver Me from Nowhere.

Playing the rock musician around the time when he released his 1982 album Nebraska, the actor is planning to put his own vocals to the test by doing his own singing in the Scott Cooper-directed film.

“We're gonna try our best,” White, 33, explained during a red carpet interview with Variety.

He also revealed that he has yet to meet Springsteen, although they have been “communicating a little bit through some other people”.

“I'm trying to have a bit of, I think, my own process with it before meeting the man,” The Bear star explained. “I want to try and have a bit of understanding so that when I meet him I'll have a bit of confidence somewhere in me.”

Joining White in the biopic is Odessa Young, known for her starring role in Mothering Sunday, and who is set to play Springsteen’s love interest, according to Deadline.

Deliver Me from Nowhere will be based on the novel of the same name by author and The Del Fuegos member, Warren Zane, who explores the significance of Nebraska in Springsteen’s career and personal life.

Jeremy Allen White (left) and Bruce Springsteen (right) in 1987 ( Getty )

The moody and dark Nebraska was famously not the album Springsteen's record label was expecting, as a follow-up to his hugely successful album The River.

The Boss recorded the album on cassette tapes alone in his rented bedroom of a ranch house. The film promises to be just as raw, as it is set during a time when Springsteen suffered his first breakdown, aged 32.

Odessa Young is joining Jeremy Allen White on the cast of the Bruce Springsteen biopic. ( Getty )

“As we age, the weight of our unsorted baggage becomes heavier…much heavier…” Springsteen told Esquire in 2018.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“Long ago, the defences I built to withstand the stress of my childhood, to save what I had of myself, outlived their usefulness.”

Deliver Me from Nowhere is still in the very early stages of development, with White noting they still have to work out the timing logistics of the biopic.

He has been busy with back-to-back filming for seasons three and four of The Bear. Fans of the hit comedy drama were surprised after series three was announced to land a day earlier than expected.

Initially set to drop on Thursday (June 27) on Hulu and FX, it will now be available in the US on Wednesday (June 26) at 9pm ET.