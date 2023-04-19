Jessica Chastain confirms she’s ‘not doing’ Evelyn Hugo movie in viral video

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessica Chastain has responded to a viral TikTok video of her refusing to sign a fan’s copy of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, claiming she was “not doing” the adaptation.

Since word that a forthcoming film based on author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel was in the works, fans have campaigned for The Good Nurse star to play the titular role of Evelyn.

In January, Chastain herself teased that she would be open to the idea, telling fans to “send me a script”.

However, in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (18 April), the 46-year-old actor appeared to confirm that she was “not doing” the forthcoming adaptation.

The footage shows a fan asking Chastain to sign a copy of Evelyn Hugo, with the actor responding: “I can’t sign that, just because I’m not doing it.” She then agreed to take a photo with the fan.

The following day on Wednesday (19 April), Chastain addressed the situation in a tweet, writing that she had been “asked multiple times by fans to sign books that I’m not attached to contractually”.

“Because it feels wrong, and like I’m taking credit for someone else’s work, I’ll say I can’t sign because I’m not doing it. That doesn’t mean I’ve read a bad script.”

She then cautioned fans: “Please don’t read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I’m on stage until June 10th. Hope to see you.”

Chastain currently leads the Broadway production of A Doll’s House at the Hudson Theatre.

It was announced in 2022 that Netflix had taken over the rights to the adaptation. No casting news or release date has yet been revealed.

Reid’s novel tells the remarkable story of an old fictional Hollywood star, Evelyn Hugo, who details her elusive past in a final interview.