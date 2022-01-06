Jessica Chastain had to visit the hospital after suffering a head injury on the set of her new film The 355.

The actor stars in the action thriller about a group of international spies who come together to prevent another world war from starting. Lupita Nyong’o, Penélope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing also make up the ensemble cast.

Appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Chastain discussed doing her own stunt work while filming, revealing that one trick in particular went very wrong.

“I actually had to go to the hospital,” Chastain said, when asked by Corden about her “ridiculous” stunts. “I was doing a fight scene and it was on a marble floor… I had a fall and hit my head, I misjudged the distance.

“I heard a crack. That might be why I am the way I am today. Everyone stopped and looked scared and I was a bit stunned, like, ‘I don’t know what’s happening.’”

She continued: “My stunt double comes up to me, she is French and doesn’t speak a lot of English, she just comes up to me and she goes, ‘I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in.’

“I’m sitting there, like, ‘Put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What is happening?’ And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back in my head. I did a couple more takes because I don’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

Chastain’s co-star Cruz admitted that she was “really worried” for the actor during the incident.

The 355 is released in UK cinemas on Friday 7 January.