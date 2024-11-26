Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jim Abrahams death: Co-creator of Airplane! and The Naked Gun dies aged 80

Comedy writer and director died of natural causes

Kevin E G Perry
Los Angeles
Tuesday 26 November 2024 17:45 GMT
‘Airplane’ and ‘The Naked Gun’ co-creator Jim Abrahams in Beverly Hills in 2006
‘Airplane’ and ‘The Naked Gun’ co-creator Jim Abrahams in Beverly Hills in 2006 (Getty Images)

Jim Abrahams, the writer-director who helped create a string of much-loved comedies including Airplane! and The Naked Gun, has died. He was 80.

His son Joseph told The Hollywood Reporter he died of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica on Tuesday (November 26).

He worked alongside Jerry and David Zucker on a number of successful spoofs including The Kentucky Fried Movie and Hot Shots!

More to follow...

