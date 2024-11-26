Jim Abrahams death: Co-creator of Airplane! and The Naked Gun dies aged 80
Comedy writer and director died of natural causes
Jim Abrahams, the writer-director who helped create a string of much-loved comedies including Airplane! and The Naked Gun, has died. He was 80.
His son Joseph told The Hollywood Reporter he died of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica on Tuesday (November 26).
He worked alongside Jerry and David Zucker on a number of successful spoofs including The Kentucky Fried Movie and Hot Shots!
More to follow...
