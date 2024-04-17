Pamela Anderson joins Liam Neeson for Naked Gun remake

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pamela Anderson is heading back to the big screen to join Liam Neeson for Paramount Pictures’ untitled remake of Naked Gun, which is based on crime spoof comedies released in the 1980s and 1990s.

The Lonely Island alum Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the film which is set for release on 18 July 2025. The script is by Dan Gregor, Doug Man and Schaffer, who collaborated on 2022’s popular Emmy-winning Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers.

The original film was written and directed by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker, and based on their television series Police Squad!

The show lasted six episodes and parodied the genre of police procedurals that were popular in the day. The original Naked Gun trilogy was hugely successful, making over $216m at the box office.

Plot details for the remake are being kept a secret, but Neeson will play the main lead – clueless detective Frank Drebin who still somehow solves the crimes and saves the day. The role was originally played by Leslie Nielsen. Anderson is cast to play his love interest, playing a role similar to the one essayed by Priscilla Presley.

Pamela Anderson speaks onstage during FYSEE Pamela, A Love Story ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Anderson, known for her role on Baywatch, made her feature film debut in 1996 in Barb Wire, deemed a failure by both critics and the box office. But Anderson leant into her public persona, poking fun at her tabloid image in her role as Vallery Irons in VIP, and went on to star in the popular satirical films like Scary Movie 3 and Superhero Movie.

Anderson was back in the news after the 2022 Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as her ex-husband Tommy Lee. The series was centred on the couple’s infamous sex tape scandal, after a private sex tape was stolen by a contractor and then widely distributed on the internet without their consent. The show was made without Anderson’s approval and had been “very painful” for her.

Speaking about the show, she said in an interview to Variety: “A*******. Salt on the wound. … You still owe me a public apology”.

She went on to make a Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story to reclaim her own story. Anderson will be seen next in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl, where she plays a ‘50s Las Vegas dancer rebuilding her life. The film also stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd.

The Independent has reached out to Hulu for a comment.