Pamela Anderson refuses to watch Hulu’s Pam & Tommy: ‘Salt on the wound’

Pamela Anderson has spoken out against the team behind Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, who she feels owe her “a public apology”.

In 2022, the streamer released its dark comedy mini-series about the leaking of Anderson and then-husband Tommy Lee’s sex tape.

Starring Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as the Mötley Crüe drummer, the project went forward without Anderson’s blessing.

At the time, Anderson did not comment publicly on Hulu’s iteration of the story. However, now, in a new interview with Variety while speaking about her forthcoming Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, the actor, 55, candidly explained why she refuses to watch Pam & Tommy.

“It was shocking,” she said of the show. “Tommy probably thought it was funny. I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again.

“I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it.”

Anderson described the series as a “salt on the wound”, calling the people behind it “a**holes”.

James and Stan in 'Pam & Tommy’ ( HULU)

“You still owe me a public apology,” she added.

The Baywatch star clarified that she’s “got nothing against [Lily] James”, even saying in an earlier interview that she doesn’t blame James for her portrayal.

“I said to Netflix, ‘I’d love to invite Lily to the premiere of the movie,’” Anderson told Variety. “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture.”

She continued: “I think that [James] is a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”

Pamela, A Love Story premieres on Netflix on 31 January.