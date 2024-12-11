Jim Carrey says he came out of retirement for new film as he ‘needs the money’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jim Carrey has given a frank admission about why he has returned for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after previously announcing his retirement.

The 62-year-old actor confirmed he was ending his acting career in 2022, claiming that Sonic 2, where he plays mad scientist Dr Robotnik, would be his final film.

However, in February it was revealed that he would be returning for the third film in the video game adaptation, which also stars Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Carrey has now been quizzed by the Associated Press about his role in the sequel. “You said in a past interview that you’d come back if you got a script written in gold ink written by angels,” the Canadian-born star was asked.

Responding with a laugh, Carrey said: “That might’ve been hyperbole, yeah. I came back to this universe because I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And you know, I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly.’

In a 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Carrey seemed to be happy to put Hollywood behind him after a decades-long career as a leading man. His biggest hits included Dumb and Dumber, The Mask, Bruce Almighty and Liar Liar.

He also won critical acclaim and award nominations for his roles in The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Man on the Moon.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious. I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like – and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists – I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough,” he said at the time.

The Sonic the Hedgehog series has been among the biggest hits of his career, with the first two films grossing a combined $725m (£568m) worldwide.

Earlier this year, Carrey celebrated his 62nd birthday, leaving fans in disbelief with his “insane” celebrity guest list.

“The Laugh Supper! Happy Birthday Jim Carrey! We love you,” stand-up comedian Jeff Ross, often referred to as the “Roastmaster General”, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo from the evening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens in cinemas on 20 December.