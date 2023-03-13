Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a set of “rules” for nominees ahead of the Oscars.

The Academy Awards takes place on Sunday (12 March) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Kimmel returns as host for the ceremony, having previously taken on hosting duties in 2017 and 2018.

Hours before the awards show began, the talk show host shared some “strict rules” for nominees on Twitter.

“Guillermo has some strict rules for tonight’s nominees,” wrote Kimmel, alongside a three-minute video of Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo Rodriguez reading out “rules” in between taking shots of alcohol.

“Rule number one: if you win, go to the same microphone from where the presenter announced your name,” says Rodriguez in an office setting.

“Rule number two: be concise,” he continues. “Rule number three: be heartfelt. Be meaningful. Inspire others to pursue their dreams.

“Rule number four: don’t read from a piece of paper or from your phone. Speak from the heart.”

He adds: “Rule number five: do not adjust the microphone. Rule number six: if you are part of a group, please designate one person to speak.”

Rule number seven, says Rodriguez, is: “When the teleprompter says, ‘Wrap it up,’ wrap it the f*** up.”

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 95th Oscars Arrivals Carpet Roll Out at Ovation Hollywood on March 08, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Rodriguez then announces the final rule, stating: “Have fun. Don’t drink too much.”

