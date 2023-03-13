Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel announces eight ‘strict rules’ for nominees ahead of ceremony: ‘Wrap it up’
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ star Guillermo Rodriguez stars in the amusing video
Jimmy Kimmel has shared a set of “rules” for nominees ahead of the Oscars.
The Academy Awards takes place on Sunday (12 March) at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Kimmel returns as host for the ceremony, having previously taken on hosting duties in 2017 and 2018.
You can follow along with updates from the ceremony on The Independent’s live blog here.
Hours before the awards show began, the talk show host shared some “strict rules” for nominees on Twitter.
“Guillermo has some strict rules for tonight’s nominees,” wrote Kimmel, alongside a three-minute video of Jimmy Kimmel Live! star Guillermo Rodriguez reading out “rules” in between taking shots of alcohol.
“Rule number one: if you win, go to the same microphone from where the presenter announced your name,” says Rodriguez in an office setting.
“Rule number two: be concise,” he continues. “Rule number three: be heartfelt. Be meaningful. Inspire others to pursue their dreams.
“Rule number four: don’t read from a piece of paper or from your phone. Speak from the heart.”
He adds: “Rule number five: do not adjust the microphone. Rule number six: if you are part of a group, please designate one person to speak.”
Rule number seven, says Rodriguez, is: “When the teleprompter says, ‘Wrap it up,’ wrap it the f*** up.”
Rodriguez then announces the final rule, stating: “Have fun. Don’t drink too much.”
Ricky Gervais also shared a message ahead of the ceremony. The Afterlife star gave a brutal response to an Oscars viewer who called for him to host the awards show.
