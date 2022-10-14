Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has paid tribute to her Hagrid following the death of Robbie Coltrane, who was 72.

The Scottish actor’s death was announced by his agent on Friday (14 October) – a cause of death was not disclosed.

Coltrane starred as the wizarding half-giant in all eight of the Harry Potter movies adapted from Rowling’s book series.

Reacting to the sad news on Twitter, Rowling wrote: “I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him.

“I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

The author shared the words alongside a photo of the two of them holding hands at a formal event.

Rowling is among Coltrane’s many former colleagues, including Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and Stephen Fry, who were quick to pass on their condolences.

“I first met Robbie Coltrane almost exactly 40 years ago,” wrote Fry on Twitter. “I was awe/terror/love struck all at the same time. Such depth, power & talent: funny enough to cause helpless hiccups & honking as we made our first TV show, “Alfresco”. Farewell, old fellow. You’ll be so dreadfully missed.”

In 2006, Coltrane was appointed an OBE in the New Year Honours by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to drama and in 2011, was awarded the Bafta Scotland Award for outstanding contribution to film.

The actor is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.