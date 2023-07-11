Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers are scratching their heads over Joaquin Phoenix’s accent in the trailer for Ridley Scott’s forthcoming Napoleon Bonaparte biopic.

The trailer for Napoleon was released on Monday (10 July), giving fans a glimpse of Phoenix as the French military leader, who lived from 1769 to 1821 and led France to victory during the Revolutionary Wars.

The film, directed by Gladiator filmmaker Scott, follows Napoleon’s rise to emperor while also chronicling his volatile relationship with Josephine, played by The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

Viewers have been impressed by the scale of the film and the cinematography, although they were less convinced about the trailer’s soundtrack. One element of Phoenix’s performance, however, has been very divisive.

Rather than speaking in the French accent of his Corsica-born character, Phoenix speaks in his American accent. Similarly, as Josephine, Kirby also speaks in her usual English accent.

The idea of Napoleon with an American accent has proven jarring to viewers, with many criticising the choice for the actors to forego French accents.

“That Napoleon trailer would’ve been more enjoyable if Joaquin had a French accent,” said one person.

Another added: “Just watched the Napoleon trailer and oh LORD what is that accent?? I know (for some reason) French characters always get British accents in movies but did Joaquin Phoenix not have any type of voice/accent/dialogue coach?”

“My only gripe with this movie is the fact that everyone is speaking English,” said another. “I get that not every movie will be historically accurate but come on, Ridley Scott couldn’t find French speaking actors?” said another. “Napoleon speaking English in an American accent when he was French is ridiculous.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Someone else wrote: “The trailer is out. Napoleon looks riveting. Ridley Scott doesn’t miss epics. But where is the French/Italian accent? Phoenix sounds like he’s from Omaha.”

“The French are gonna be over the moon about Napoleon having an American accent,” wrote one sarcastic viewer.

Other fans, however, have commended the stylistic decision.

“I love that, judging from the trailer, no one in Ridley Scott’s Napoleon is doing a French accent,” said one person.

Another added: “I’m really intrigued by Jaoquin’s choice to not speak with an accent in Napoleon. Maybe it would have been a distraction”

“Thank God Scott learnt from House of Gucci and is not making people in Napoleon do an accent,” said one person.

Scott previously directed 2021’s House of Gucci, which portrayed the dark history of the iconic fashion house. In a divisive move, the film’s stars – including Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto – put on Italian accents for their roles, with mixed results.

Phoenix’s accent was not the only thing that viewers picked up on in the trailer. Many people also commented on the rather unexpected needle drop featured in the clip.

The trailer is underscored by a slowed-down cover of Radiohead’s 2000 track “The National Anthem”.

Napoleon will be released in the US over Thanksgiving weekend 2023. The film will arrive on Apple TV + at a later date that is yet to be announced.