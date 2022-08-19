Ex-Star Wars star Gina Carano to play secret service agent whose hair is sniffed by ‘Joe Biden’ in new film
Another scene depicts the US president kissing the secret service agent’s neck
Former Star Wars star Gina Carano is set to play a secret service agent whose hair is sniffed by Joe Biden in a new biopic .
Distributed by the controversial far-right media organisation Breitbart News, the film, entitled My Son Hunter, focuses on the US President’s son, Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox.
Carano plays a secret service agent tasked with working in close proximity with Biden, while John James (Dynasty) plays Biden himself.
The teaser asks viewers to “witness the sensational, bombshell, unbelievable, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story” of the Bidens’ lives.
Despite this claim, the film is expected to deviate significantly from confirmed fact. My Son Hunter’s opening line, delivered by Carano’s character, reportedly disclaims: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”
As well as a scene in which “Joe Biden” can be seen smelling the hair of Carano’s character, the promotional materials also show a scene in which Biden kisses her neck.
Much of the film is said to focus on the turmoil in Hunter Biden’s personal life, included his widely publicised troubles with substance abuse.
Carano played the role of mercenary Cara Dune throughout the first two seasons of Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.
After months of controversy surrounding her social media activity, Carano was eventually fired from the show last year after sharing a post on Instagram that allegedly likened being a Republican in the US today to the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust. (She has denied that this was the meaning of the post.)
In a statement, Star Wars studio LucasFilm described Carano’s post as “abhorrent and unacceptable”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies