Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Star Wars star Gina Carano is set to play a secret service agent whose hair is sniffed by Joe Biden in a new biopic .

Distributed by the controversial far-right media organisation Breitbart News, the film, entitled My Son Hunter, focuses on the US President’s son, Hunter Biden, played by Laurence Fox.

Carano plays a secret service agent tasked with working in close proximity with Biden, while John James (Dynasty) plays Biden himself.

The teaser asks viewers to “witness the sensational, bombshell, unbelievable, scandalous, corrupt, censored, shocking true story” of the Bidens’ lives.

Despite this claim, the film is expected to deviate significantly from confirmed fact. My Son Hunter’s opening line, delivered by Carano’s character, reportedly disclaims: “This is not a true story, except for all the facts.”

As well as a scene in which “Joe Biden” can be seen smelling the hair of Carano’s character, the promotional materials also show a scene in which Biden kisses her neck.

Much of the film is said to focus on the turmoil in Hunter Biden’s personal life, included his widely publicised troubles with substance abuse.

Carano played the role of mercenary Cara Dune throughout the first two seasons of Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian.

Gina Carano and John James in ‘My Son Hunter' (The Unreported Story Society)

After months of controversy surrounding her social media activity, Carano was eventually fired from the show last year after sharing a post on Instagram that allegedly likened being a Republican in the US today to the experience of Jewish people during the Holocaust. (She has denied that this was the meaning of the post.)

In a statement, Star Wars studio LucasFilm described Carano’s post as “abhorrent and unacceptable”.