Joe Biden leads round of applause for An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

During a Belfast visit, the president met the lead actor in the Oscar-winning short film

Ellie Harrison
Thursday 13 April 2023 10:14
Comments
Joe Biden meets An Irish Goodbye star James Martin in Belfast

US President Joe Biden said he would boast to his daughter about having his photo taken with James Martin, one of the stars of the Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film at the ceremony last month, is a black comedy set on a rural farm in Glenmornan, a small hamlet in the west of County Tyrone in Northern Ireland.

It follows the reunion of estranged brothers Turlough (Seamus O’Hara) and Lorcan (Martin) after the death of their mother.

Biden pointed out James Martin in the crowd as he spoke this week at Ulster University in Belfast, during a visit to the country for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Martin, who is from Belfast and has worked as a barista in the city, stood and bowed, while receiving applause from the audience led by the president.

Biden said: “Today Northern Ireland is a churn of creativity, art, poetry, theatre. Some of our favourite television shows and movies are filmed here, as you know.

“I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

As part of his four-day tour of the island of Ireland, Biden earlier met Rishi Sunak in Belfast, before meeting Irish PM Leo Varadkar in Dublin.

James Martin at the Oscars

(PA Wire)

At the Oscars, Martin partied with Elton John, later calling him a “fantastic person who knows how to party”. He called James Corden “a good mover”.

Martin celebrated his birthday on the same night as the Oscars, with the crowd at the Dolby Theatre singing him Happy Birthday.

