The Big Bang Theory universe is expanding by way of a spin-off from the show’s original creator.

The news was unveiled on Wednesday (12 April) during Warner Bros Discovery press day, where the company also announced its new platform Max, a rebranded combination of HBO Max and Discovery+.

Executive producer Chuck Lorre, who co-created the original Big Bang Theory series with Bill Prady, will be developing the new show for Max.

At this time, plot details are currently under wraps.

Running for 12 seasons from 2007 to 2019, The Big Bang Theory starred Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons as two physicist friends, with Kaley Cuoco playing their neighbour Penny.

The spin-off series will mark Lorre’s second collaboration with Max and WBTV under an overall deal.

Right now, he’s in production with actor Nick Bakay (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) on a new Max Original comedy series How to Be a Bookie, starring comedian Sebastian Maniscalco (The Irishman).

The untitled spin-off will become the second derivative of the original 12-season sitcom.

Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ (CBS)

CBS’s current Big Bang Theory prequel series Young Sheldon – which centres on a nine-year-old version of Jim Parson’s character Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage – is in its sixth season.

Elsewhere during the Warner Bros Discovery press day, the company confirmed it was moving forward with a “decade-long” Harry Potter TV series. JK Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show to “ensure it remains loyal to her original material”.

Meanwhile, Collin Farrell has waddled his way into a Batman spin-off titled The Penguin. A first-look teaser of the show was played at the press event.

The trailer shows Farrell waddling up stairs, delivering lines like: “I’ll cut you like a goddamn fish.”

His characer is seen clinking glasses with Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti), the daughter of John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. The Penguin is slated for a 2024 release.