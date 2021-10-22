Director Joel Souza is out of hospital after Alec Baldwin “discharged” a gun on the set of his film Rust.

Kate Garraway confirmed Souza has been discharged from hospital when discussing the incident on Good Morning Britain this morning (22 October).

Sante Fe County deputies were called to the set of Rust at the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Thursday afternoon (21 October).

The sheriff’s office revealed that Baldwin had “discharged” a prop gun that killed the film’s director of photography Hutchins, 42, and injured Souza, 48.

Hutchins was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital by helicopter.

Souza was taken to Christus St Vincent’s Regional Medical Centre by ambulance. He has since been discharged from the hospital, according to reports from GMB.

The San Francisco-based director – whose previous work includes the 2019 film Crown Vic – is yet to comment.

Following news of the fatal incident, many people have recalled the similar circumstances surrounding the death of Brandon Lee.

An exterior view shows the entrance to Christus St Vincent Medical Centre, where ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza was transported (Getty Images)

Lee – the son of the late action star Bruce Lee – was killed in 1993 on the set of The Crow.

Film fans, actors and directors continue to pay tribute to Hutchins in the wake of her death.