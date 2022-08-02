‘I’ll be there’: John Boyega addresses James Bond rumours
The ‘Stars Wars’ actor – along with Idris Elba and Tom Hardy – is among those rumoured to be in consideration for the iconic role
John Boyega has said he’d be interested in the role of James Bond if the part was offered to him.
The Star Wars actor is among the names that have been suggested to take over the role following the 2021 film No Time To Die, in which Daniel Craig’s incarnation of the iconic spy dies. Other actors rumoured to be in consideration are Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Jamie Dornan.
In a new interview with US magazine Men’s Health, Boyega, 30, confirmed his interest in the role without indicating if he’d been approached about it by film producers. “But you know if they give me that call, I’ll be there”, he said.
Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega played down rumours that he’s been tapped to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
“That’s not in the vision for me now,” he said. “I want to do nuanced things... I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”
Earlier this summer, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that the search for the new 007 hasn’t even begun yet because the famous character is being “reinvented” following Craig’s departure.
Still, betting sites have been taking odds on fan-favourite contenders and last month directing team the Russo Brothers threw their support behind Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies