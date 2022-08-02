‘I’ll be there’: John Boyega addresses James Bond rumours

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

John Boyega has said he’d be interested in the role of James Bond if the part was offered to him.

The Star Wars actor is among the names that have been suggested to take over the role following the 2021 film No Time To Die, in which Daniel Craig’s incarnation of the iconic spy dies. Other actors rumoured to be in consideration are Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, and Jamie Dornan.

In a new interview with US magazine Men’s Health, Boyega, 30, confirmed his interest in the role without indicating if he’d been approached about it by film producers. “But you know if they give me that call, I’ll be there”, he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Boyega played down rumours that he’s been tapped to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” he said. “I want to do nuanced things... I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top Iron Man in that universe.”

Earlier this summer, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli said that the search for the new 007 hasn’t even begun yet because the famous character is being “reinvented” following Craig’s departure.

Still, betting sites have been taking odds on fan-favourite contenders and last month directing team the Russo Brothers threw their support behind Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.