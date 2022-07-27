The Russo brothers have backed Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page in the fight to become the next James Bond.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, best known for helming Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, recently worked with Page on the Netflix thriller The Gray Man.

Daniel Craig stepped down from the role of Bond after last year’s No Time to Die. His successor in the role of the popular superspy is yet to be announced.

Page is often cited as one of the frontrunners for the role, alongside actors including Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

Asked about the prospect of Page playing Bond, Joe Russo told Radio Times: “He’s fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body.

“So you know, we’d watch him do anything – I mean we’d watch him read the phonebook!”

Anthony, meanwhile, added that Page was a “very savvy performer” with “so much charm”.

Ryan Gosling in ‘The Gray Man' (Stanislav Honzik/Netflix)

The Gray Man has received mostly middling reviews from critics. In a two-star review for The Independent, Clarisse Loughrey wrote that the film “comes off as oddly limp and airless”.

However, viewers have rushed to the film’s defence on social media, with many Netflix subscribers claiming that the Ryan Gosling-starring thriller is “good, actually”.

The Gray Man is available to stream on Netflix now.

