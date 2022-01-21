John Malkovich refused entry to hotel over invalid vaccination card

John Malkovich has been refused entry into a hotel in Italy after presenting an invalid Covid vaccination card.

Malkovich is in Italy filming the forthcoming crime series Ripley’s Game with Andrew Scott. The actor was supposed to be staying at the Hotel Danieli in Venice.

According to Italian media, however, Malkovich was not allowed to check in after presenting a vaccination card that was out of date.

A Super Green Card is needed in Italy to provide proof of vaccination to enter all indoor venues in the country including restaurants, hotels and public transport.

Vaccination passes are currently valid in Italy for nine months after the date of the last dose, whether that is the second or third jab.

The 68-year-old actor is expected to be in Venice for around a month filming a TV adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel The Talented Mr Ripley.

The book was previously turned into a film starring Jude Law, Matt Damon and Gwyneth Paltrow by Anthony Minghella in 1999 with Damon in the titular role.

Malkovich has previously played an older version of the character in 2002’s Ripley’s Game in which he appeared alongside Ray Winstone and Lena Headey.

In the forthcoming Showtime series written by Steven Zailian, Ripley will be played by Sherlock actor Scott with Malkovich and Dakota Fanning also starring.

(AP)

The Independent has contacted representatives for Malkovich for comment.