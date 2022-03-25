Johnny Depp faces major setback in $100m Amber Heard defamation battle

Johnny Depp has suffered a setback in his ongoing $100m (£76m) defamation battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Depp sued Heard for libel after The Washington Post published her 2018 opinion piece, in which she wrote about her experience of domestic violence.

Depp’s lawyers claim the article – which does not mention Depp by name – falsely implies the Aquaman star was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.

On Thursday (24 March), a judge ruled that Heard can argue to a jury that she should be protected from a libel lawsuit because her article deals with a matter of public interest.

At the court house in Fairfax County, Depp’s lawyers had sought a ruling that Heard could not, in her defence, argue that she was speaking about matters of public concern and would therefore be protected from a lawsuit.

Depp’s lawyer said the law that allows this defence, known as an anti-Slapp (strategic lawsuit against public participation) provision, is not designed to be used within private disputes.

The judge ruled against Depp, meaning Heard can use the public interest argument in her defence.

Depp also faces a claim of defamation made by Heard, over statements Depp’s lawyer made about her.

Depp and Heard (AP)

The trial will commence on 11 April in Fairfax, and both Depp and Heard will testify in court.

In 2020, Depp lost a similar lawsuit in the UK against The Sun over an article that claimed the actor was a “wife beater”. The judge ruled that Depp assaulted Heard and put her in fear for her life on numerous occasions.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.