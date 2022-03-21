James Franco and Elon Musk among stars to testify at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial
Long-delayed trial is due to begin on 11 April
James Franco and Elon Musk are among the high-profile celebrities to give testimony as part of the defamation lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
The long-delayed trial is due to begin next month, with Franco and Musk also being joined by WandaVision star Paul Bettany as well as representatives of the Walt Disney company and Warner Bros.
As per Deadline, Franco and Musk – who appear on Heard’s witness list – have been dragged into the case after Depp accused them of having affairs with his ex-wife.
Depp launched a defamation lawsuit against Heard in 2019, after the Aquaman star penned a 2018 article in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse.
According to documents obtained by Bloomberg, both the Pirates of the Caribbean star and Heard will give testimony in person. Bettany, Franco, and Musk, however, will be giving their testimonies virtually.
After failing to get the matter either moved to California or dismissed, Heard countersued Depp for $100m (£75.9m) in September 2020.
Depp and Heard were married between 2015 and 2017. In November last year, the actor lost a libel case against News Group Newspapers after The Sun labelled him a “wife beater”.
The trial is due to begin on 11 April at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.
