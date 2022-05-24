A spectator was reportedly removed from the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp defamation trial, after shouting at the Pirates actor.

The ongoing trial resumed today (23 May), with the Pirates of the Caribbean star expected to be questioned again in court.

According to a live report from Law & Crime, this morning before the judge was on the bench, a woman with a baby yelled out to Depp that they were soul mates and claimed: “This baby is yours!”

She was promptly removed from the gallery.

This isn’t the first time spectators have interrupted the proceedings. A few days ago, a man broke into uncontrollable laughter inside the courtroom.

The man was caught on camera giggling with his head in his hands as he sat in the gallery watching the day’s testimony.

Several other spectators were spotted looking around at the man and also smirking at his reaction.

Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on 19 May 2022 (SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Seconds later, the man – apparently unable to regain composure – got up and walked out of the courtroom.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live blog of the Depp v Heard trial here.