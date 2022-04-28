Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard dated Elon Musk while trying to reconcile with ex, says agent
Fifty-eight-year-old accuses ex-wife of bullying him
The trial in Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard continued on Wednesday in Fairfax, Virginia, with testimony from their former agent Christian Carino.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m) for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she did not name him, he claims her allegations made it difficult for him to land movie roles.
Mr Marino testified that he felt Heard’s allegations had caused Depp to lose work but did not tie this directly to the op-ed.
He explained his friendship with the couple and said he set up a meeting between the pair two months after Heard filed a restraining order against Depp.
Mr Carino also said Heard was dating Elon Musk during the time she was attempting to reconcile with her ex and he had advised her dating famous men meant things would be public.
Further testimony was given by two police officers who responded to a domestic violence call at the couple’s penthouse in May 2016. They said they found no evidence of a crime, Heard was “uncooperative”, and did not want to file a report.
Heard is yet to testify and provide her own account of the relationship.
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
The defamation trial opposing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began with jury selection on 11 April.
Proceedings are being held in Fairfax, Virginia, and are expected to last about six weeks.
Here is what you need to know about why the case is happening:
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Why is Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard?
Dakota Johnson notices Depp’s finger injury in resurfaced video amid trial
A video that shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s injured finger has resurfaced in the wake of the actor’s legal battle with Amber Heard.
Depp has claimed in his testimony that ex-wife Heard severed his finger with a vodka bottle during an argument, a few months after their wedding in February 2015.
A TikTok user’s video, taken that year, shows the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Johnson at a press conference, promoting their film Black Mass at the 72nd Venice Film Festival at the time.
The short resurfaced clip shows the Fifty Shades of Grey star looking down at Depp’s finger before making a comment to him about it. In response, he seemingly gives an explanation about the injury, at which point Johnson laughs and sits back in her chair.
Nicole Vassell has the full story:
Resurfaced video shows Dakota Johnson noticing Johnny Depp’s finger injury in 2015
Actors starred together in crime drama film ‘Black Mass’
Why is the trial being held in Virginia?
The explosive defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is unfolding well outside their normal Hollywood orbit - at a court in Fairfax County, Virginia.
But why?
Why the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial is being held in Virginia
Washington Post computer servers allowed Depp lawyers to sue in commonwealth
ICYMI: Heard pushes Depp to ‘tell the world’ he’s a victim of domestic violence on taped call
Johnny Depp concluded his lengthy testimony by responding to a recording in which ex-wife Amber Heard could be heard pushing him to “tell the world” that he’s a victim of domestic violence.”
In a recording played in court, Heard told Depp, “tell the world, Johnny. Tell them ‘I, Johnny Depp, a man, is (sic) a victim of domestic violence’”.
One of Depp’s lawyers asked him what he said in response when he was asked if he was a victim of domestic abuse.
“I said, ‘Yes, I am,’” Depp responded.
Read more:
Heard goads Depp to ‘tell the world’ he’s a victim of domestic violence in recording
‘The only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself,’ Depp says
ICYMI: Depp says Heard ‘despised’ actor friend Paul Bettany
Johnny Depp testified that Amber Heard was envious of his friendship with WandaVision star Paul Bettany, during his defamation trial against his ex-wife on Monday (25 April).
On his fourth day on the stand at the Fairfax County Courthouse, Virginia, Depp told the court that Heard was jealous of the “instant connection” he had formed with Bettany and saw him as a “threat” to their time together.
Read more:
Johnny Depp says Amber Heard ‘despised’ Paul Bettany because of jealousy
‘If Paul Bettany were getting the attention from me, that was a show-stopper,’ Depp testified
Most explosive moments so far in star-studded defamation trial
Over first two weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of the most dramatic moments so far.
Johnny Depp v Amber Heard: Most explosive trial moments so far
Over first two weeks of testimony, jury has heard from string of witnesses including couple’s former marriage counselor, their friends and Depp himself. Testimony has painted captivating and disturbing portrait of actors’ doomed marriage, laying bare violent fights, drug use and vicious words to each other. Here are some of most dramatic moments so far
What psychologist Dr Shannon Curry said about Amber Heard in the Johnny Depp trial
The psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team has told the court that Amber Heard has two personality disorders – borderline and histrionic disorder.
Here’s what she told the court:
What psychologist Dr Shannon Curry said about Amber Heard
‘With histrionic personality disorder, that underlying drive is to always be the centre of attention’
Voices: The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
Meredith Clark writes:
Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another brings alpacas to Fairfax every day in the hope of raising the actor’s spirits.
The bizarre parasocial fans of the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial
Within hours of a makeup company posting about the trial on TikTok, a Johnny Depp fan turned up at the courthouse in Virginia to hand-deliver ‘evidence’ to Depp’s lawyers. Another brings alpacas to Fairfax every day in the hope of raising the actor’s spirits
ICYMI: Heard admits to hitting Depp in recording as he describes ‘roundhouse punch’ to court
Amber Heard could be heard admitting to hitting Johnny Depp on a recording played in court.
Ms Heard and Mr Depp argued about the physical altercation on the recording, during which she said she hit Mr Depp but she didn’t “deck” him. She also told Mr Depp to “grow up”, calling him a “baby”. The recording was played in court last Wednesday.
Read more:
Amber Heard admits to hitting Johnny Depp in recording
‘You are such a baby, grow the f*** up, Johnny,’ actor’s ex-wife says on recording
Depp chuckles as building concierge tells court: ‘I don’t want to deal with this’
Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court.
The deposition of Alejandro Romero was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car.
Gustaf Kilander has the story on one of the more bizarre depositions so far at the trial.
Johnny Depp laughs at building concierge’s testimony
Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies