According to Johnny Depp’s former agent, the actor tried to shut down a version of 2018 film London Fields, which included nude scenes of Amber Heard.

Tracey Jacobs made the claim on Thursday 19 May, during her testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought against Heard by her ex-husband.

Jacobs began by detailing her working relationship with Depp – who she represented for 30 years – saying that he become a difficult client in the final years that they worked together, claiming he would “show up late to projects”.

Further, she added that Depp had “fundamental issues with anger”, which escalated over time.

She then recounted a specific incident in which Depp sent her an angry chain of emails regarding Heard’s nude scenes in London Fields, with screenshots of the exchange shown in court.

“It is in Amber’s contract that there will be no nudity and her f***ing agents are weak and insipid,” Depp wrote. “Will you please call these motherf***ers and you and Jake get on this immediately?”

He followed-up with another email that read: “It must be shut down or I will sue them eighteen ways from f***ing Sunday. These people are nobodies in this business and they should be made to understand that we will ruin them instantly.”

Tracey Jacobs and Johnny Depp (Law & Crime / Rex Features)

Earlier in the trial, Heard alleged that Depp physically attacked her over a sex scene in the same film.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow along with The Independent’s live blog of the trial here.