Spectator removed from Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial after shouting ‘this baby is yours’ at Pirates actor

Woman made the remark from the gallery, before the judge was present

Inga Parkel
Monday 23 May 2022 17:00
A spectator was reportedly removed from the gallery at the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp defamation trial, after shouting at the Pirates actor.

The ongoing trial resumed, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star expected to be questioned again in court later today (23 May).

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

You can follow along with The Independent's live blog of the trial here.

