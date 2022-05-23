Spectator removed from Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial after shouting ‘this baby is yours’ at Pirates actor
Woman made the remark from the gallery, before the judge was present
A spectator was reportedly removed from the gallery at the Amber Heard v Johnny Depp defamation trial, after shouting at the Pirates actor.
The ongoing trial resumed, with the Pirates of the Caribbean star expected to be questioned again in court later today (23 May).
Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.
Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.
You can follow along with The Independent’s live blog of the trial here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies