Jason Momoa appears to have followed Johnny Depp on Instagram amid the actor’s ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Momoa stars as Aquaman in the DC franchise opposite Heard, who plays his love interest Mera. The pair will reprise their roles in the forthcoming sequel, which is scheduled for release in March 2023.

As per Gamerant, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Momoa began following Depp on Instagram once the trial – taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia – was well underway.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

An exact date of when Momoa began following Depp on Instagram is not known.

At the time of writing, the Game of Thrones star follows both Heard and Depp on the platform. According to the publication, Momoa had been following Heard prior to the trial beginning.

Many fans have interpreted the timing of Momoa following Depp as an indication that the actor may support the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the legal battle against his Aquaman co-star.

Others believe that Momoa may have followed Depp on the advice of his PR team. Given that he already followed Heard on Instagram, his recent actions may have been a way to imply his neutrality in the matter.

Jason Momoa follows Johnny Depp on Instagram (Instagram)

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Momoa’s for comment.

A petition to remove Heard from the Aquaman sequel, which wrapped filming in January, has gained renewed support amid the trial. The online petition has reached over two million signatures.

On Thursday (28 April), the court in Fairfax County, Virginia, heard from Depp’s bodyguards concerning what they had witnessed of the relationship between the actor and Heard. Depp’s business manager also took the stand to detail the terms of their divorce settlement.

Much anticipated testimony from Elon Musk, who dated Heard, and actor James Franco, who Depp believed had an affair with her, will not happen, a source told The Independent.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog on the trial here.