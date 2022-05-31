Johnny Depp joins Jeff Beck on stage for second time ahead of Amber Heard trial verdict

Actor had also performed with Beck in Sheffield the night before

Louis Chilton
Tuesday 31 May 2022 05:13
Johnny Depp answers questions over Orient Express pictures

Johnny Depp came out on stage during Jeff Beck’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday (30 May).

The actor, who is currently involved in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, previously performed alongside Beck the night before in Sheffield.

Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£38.2m). He alleges that Heard implied that he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about domestic violence.

Heard is countersuing for $100m (£80.9m), accusing Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Fans shared photos and video of the actor’s unnannounced appearance at the Albert Hall on social media.

Recommended

During his performance in Sheffield, Depp – who began his career as a musician and founded the band the Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015 – and Beck played their 2020 collaboration “Isolation”, a reworking of a John Lennon song from 1970.

They also performed covers of “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”

A report in Deadline suggested that the actor will also join Beck on stage during another Albert Hall date tomorrow (31 May).

You can follow the latest updates from the Depp v Heard trial here and read about the impact it might have on his career here.

After beginning deliberations on the high-profile civil suit, jurors have a three-day weekend in observance of Memorial Day before resuming on Tuesday 31 May.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in