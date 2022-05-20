Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard defence case tells of actor’s ‘erratic’ and ‘unprofessional’ behaviour
Johnny Depp showed up late to set on ‘virtually every movie’, former agent says
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Amber Heard’s defence case continues in the defamation trial brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Testimony has been given by several of Heard’s former friends as well as her sister, acting coach, and makeup artist. They all testified either seeing her injuries or alleged altercations with Depp.
On Thursday, Depp’s longtime friend spoke of a jealous streak in the actor, while his former agent said he romanticised drugs and constantly showed up late to sets impacting his career. The actor’s ex-business manager described his increasingly dire financial situation and “erratic behaviour” relating to drugs and alcohol. Actor and Depp-ex Ellen Barkin recalled him drinking all the time and once throwing a wine bottle across a room during an argument.
Testimony resumes on Monday.
Johnny Depp’s attorney has claimed that video taken by Marilyn Manson “demolished” Amber Heard’s allegations that she was abused by her ex-husband.
Testimony from Adam Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, was played in court on Thursday during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
Mr Waldman, who is at the centre of Ms Heard’s counterclaim after he called her abuse allegations “fake” and “a hoax”, gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by the Aquaman actress’s legal team.
Actress Ellen Barkin has claimed that “jealous” Johnny Depp once threw a wine bottle across a hotel room back when they were dating in the early 1990s.
Ms Barkin said she first became friends with Mr Depp in 1994 when they starred in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas together before their relationship turned “sexual” and they would meet up a few times a week.
Amber Heard’s former make-up artist has testified that she concealed injuries on Heard’s face before her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Melanie Inglessis gave evidence in the ongoing $50m defamation trial – brought by Johnny Depp against ex-wife Heard – on Wednesday (18 May).
Johnny Depp’s attorney refused to answer more than 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers in the multi-million-dollar defamation trial on Thursday – despite admitting that he had spoken to the press and given information to so-called “internet journalists” about the former couple.
Adam Waldman gave video testimony back in February after being subpoenaed by Ms Heard’s legal team.
Mr Waldman, who has worked on and off on Mr Depp’s legal team since October 2016, is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse “fake” and “a hoax”.
Rachel Sharp reports:
Johnny Depp attorney refuses to answer 75 questions from Amber Heard’s lawyers
Adam Waldman is at the centre of the Aquaman actress’s $100m counterclaim in the trial after he called her allegations of abuse ‘a hoax’
Johnny Depp’s former long-time friend Bruce Witkin testified on Thursday (19 May) that Marilyn Manson isn’t to blame for the Pirates actor’s drug use.
While on the stand, Depp – who was briefly married to Witkin’s sister-in-law Lori Anne Allison – claimed he once gave Manson a pill to stop him from talking so much.
Johnny Depp “romanticised” drugs and had “fundamental issues with anger”, according to his former agent who testified in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Tracey Jacobs gave video testimony to the court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday morning where she claimed that his increasingly “difficult” reputation meant people around Hollywood grew “reluctant” to work with him and his “star dimmed”.
Lance Bass has deleted the TikTok video of him mocking Amber Heard’s court testimony.
After being widely condemned, the former *NSYNC member has removed the viral video in which he “reenacted” part of Heard’s testimony.
Johnny Depp said he made waffles for his fans as he arrived at the Virginia courthouse on day 19 of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.
The actor, 58, arrived at Fairfax County Circuit Court on Thursday just before the day’s proceedings were temporarily held up over a delayed juror.
Memes and videos mocking Amber Heard expose the “deep hatred” and distrust of women as well as revealing the prevalence of misogyny, experts have warned.
Campaigners from leading UK charities and experts told The Independent viral online responses to the lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Ms Heard shed light on how many people assume women who report domestic abuse and sexual violence are lying.
Maya Oppenheim, Women’s Correspondent for The Independent, reports:
Johnny Depp was “very concerned” about Amber Heard in roles opposite James Franco, her acting coach testified.
Kirsty Sexton gave testimony in the ongoing defamation trial brought on by Depp against ex-wife Heard.
