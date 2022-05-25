Johnny Depp fans spot actor smiling during Kate Moss testimony at Amber Heard trial

Viewers noticed Johnny Depp “smiling” as Kate Moss took the stand in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Moss testified for only a few minutes on Wednesday (25 May) via video link, during which she denied Heard’s claim that Depp had pushed her down the stairs in the Nineties.

The model – who dated Depp between 1994 and 1998 – said that she did fall down a set of stairs when she and Depp were on holiday in Jamaica and that he had helped her up at the time.

“We were leaving the room, Johnny left before I did, and there had been a rain storm,” she said. “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

“I screamed, because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Moss added that Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs”.

The defence declined to cross-examine Moss.

Viewers watching the trial spotted that the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared to be grinning at the screen on which he was watching Moss’s testimony.

(AP)

One person wrote on Twitter: “Johnny Depp showing genuine emotion after seeing Kate Moss testify on his behalf. He couldn’t stop looking at the screen when her testimony finished.”

“Johnny Depp smiling at Kate Moss guys,” wrote someone else, accompanied with a clip of the moment.

Returning to the stand on Wednesday (25 May), Depp also testified about the alleged staircase incident.

“Ms Heard took the story and turned it into a very ugly incident, all in her mind,” said the actor.

“There was never a moment where I pushed Kate down any set of stairs. That she’s spewed this three times before…”

(AP)

Asked what he had told Heard about the incident, Depp replied: “Very simply that we were in Jamaica. I had left our bungalow about three minutes prior to her. I was standing outside. Suddenly rain starts coming down like it’s a monsoon.

“I remember looking and seeing Kate coming out the door and there were three little wooden stairs and she slipped and her legs went up and she landed directly on her coccyx, her lower back.”

Moss’s name came up in the courtroom when Heard said that an alleged incident involving Depp and her sister had reminded her of another moment during which she alleged Depp pushed Moss down stairs when they were dating in the 1990s.

“I just, in my head, instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs,” Heard said at the time.

During Depp’s testimony, the actor also refuted claims that he did not help Heard land her Aquaman role.

“That’s not exactly true,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star said.