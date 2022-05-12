Dirty Dancing actor Jennifer Grey, who was once engaged to Johnny Depp, says she no longer “recognises” him.

Grey has been sharing her view on the actor’s trial against Amber Heard during the promotional trail for her new memoir, which is titled Out of the Corner.

In the book, Grey reflects on their time together, revealing she was briefly engaged to the Pirates of the Caribbean star in the late 1980s.

Depp is currently in court after suing his ex Amber Heard for $50m (£40.9m) after she implied he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The actor claimed that Heard’s allegations impacted his ability to work, despite the fact she didn’t name him.

Speaking about the case, which is being shown on Court TV and Law & Crime. Grey told The Tamron Hall Show that she struggled to “recognise” the Depp she was engaged to and the Depp currently appearing in court as the same person.

“I will say that I haven’t watched any of it,” she said after being shown a photo of the pair together in the 1980s. “I don’t even know how to. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it would be. But from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognise the person.”

Jennier Grey says she ‘doesn’t recognise’ Johnny Depp in trial photos (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

She continued: “It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad. I don’t understand what’s going on, and I just want everyone to be OK.”

The trial is now on hiatus for a week, and both sides are issuing statements of confidence in how proceedings are going. Follow along with live updates here.

Grey recently told The View that her Dirty Dancing co-star Patrick Swayze apologised to her in tears in order to get her to star in the 1987 film.

The pair had previously worked together on 1984 film Red Dawn, but Grey hadn’t enjoyed the experience.