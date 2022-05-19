Johnny Depp says he made waffles for fans cheering as he arrives at court

Johnny Depp said he made waffles for his fans as he arrived at the Virginia courthouse on day 19 of his defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The actor, 58, arrived at Fairfax County Circuit Court on Thursday as the day’s proceedings were held up over a delayed juror, Court TV reported.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post, claiming the article has impacted his ability to land the kinds of Hollywood roles he was once offered.

On Thursday, Mr Depp smiled and waved at his cheering fans, gathered outside the courtroom in solidarity with the actor, and commented that he had made “breakfast for all of them.”

“Waffles,” Mr Depp replied, when he was asked what he had prepared.

