Johnny Depp trial - live: Amber Heard’s sister recalls getting hit during couple’s fight
Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse
WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.
Following the testimony and cross-examination of Amber Heard, the court has heard from witnesses in her defence in the defamation trial against her brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp.
Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.
Today, in a pre-recorded deposition, Heard’s former friend Raquel Pennington testified seeing Heard’s injuries after a December 2015 fight with Depp, and intervening in a separate 2016 altercation at the penthouses in which they lived shortly before Heard filed for divorce. She says she feared for her friend’s safety. Josh Drew, Ms Pennington’s ex, was there that night and detailed damage to the penthouses and Depp screaming in his face.
Heard’s sister told the jury of Depp’s drug and alcohol use and separate incidents involving holding a dog out of a car window and hurling clothes racks down the stairs during a row. The court also heard from friend Elizabeth Marz, and Heard’s acting coach and makeup artist.
Friend recalls Johnny Depp ‘screaming spitting and cursing’ at him
Johnny Depp was allegedly “screaming, cursing and spitting” at a former friend on the last night that he allegedly violently abused Amber Heard, according to damning courtroom testimony.
A pre-recorded deposition from Josh Drew on 11 November 2019 was played in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday, during the Hollywood actors’ multi-million-dollar defamation trial.
In it, Mr Drew claimed that Mr Depp smashed a bottle against the door to his apartment and burst in, got up close in his face in an “aggressive” way and was “screaming, cursing, spitting in my face”.
Friend recalls Johnny Depp 'screaming spitting and cursing' at him
Josh Drew claimed Johnny Depp came into his apartment, got up close in his face in an “aggressive” way and was “screaming, cursing, spitting in my face” after the 21 May 2016 incident with Amber Heard
Depp fans called out for ‘harassing’ Lily-Rose Depp
A viral tweet revealed the extent of messages Lily-Rose Depp is receiving from fans of her father Johnny Depp in the midst of his multi-million-dollar defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp fans called out for 'harassing' Lily-Rose Depp on Instagram
‘Do they think he would be happy that they’re harassing his daughter or what,’ one person wrote
Heard’s sister says Depp asked her to sign NDA after he hit her and trashed closet
Amber Heard’s sister has claimed that Johnny Depp asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement after he allegedly hit her during a violent attack on the Aquaman actress.
Whitney Henriquez testified in court in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday about an incident where her former brother-in-law allegedly struck her in the back, hurled a Red Bull can at a friend, grabbed Ms Heard by the hair and hit her before trashing Ms Heard’s closet.
Amber Heard's sister says Johnny Depp asked her to sign NDA after he hit her
Whitney Henriquez testified on Wednesday that her former brother-in-law struck her in the back during a violent encounter with her sister
Depp cackled as he held dog out car window and threatened to put it in microwave, court hears
Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he became angry with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday where she testified about the shocking alleged incident back on 21 March 2013.
Johnny Depp held dog out car window and threatened to put in microwave, court hears
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez testified that the incident unfolded after Johnny Depp became angry with Amber Heard about a painting from a former partner
Heard’s friend claims Depp said he could ‘punch her in the face’ after they were married
Johnny Depp said he would be able to “punch her in the face” once they were married according to bombshell testimony from Amber Heard’s friend during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial in Fairfax, Virginia.
In pre-recorded testimony played to the court on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s friend iO Tillett Wright told the court about a conversation he had with Mr Depp at the couple’s wedding in the Bahamas back in 2015.
Amber Heard friend claims Johnny Depp said he could 'punch her in face' after wedding
Bombshell testimony came during the high-profile defamation trial in Virginia
Heard denies leaking divorce news and video of Depp ‘assaulting cabinets’ to TMZ
Amber Heard has denied leaking the news of her and Johnny Depp’s divorce to TMZ.
On the fourth day of her testimony in her ex-husband’s defamation case against her, Ms Heard was asked how TMZ knew the location and time of the moment she filed a restraining order against Mr Depp in 2016.
Amber Heard denies leaking divorce news to TMZ in 2016
‘I had nothing to do with that’
Depp cackled as he held dog out car window, Heard’s sister says
Johnny Depp dangled his dog out of the window of a moving car and joked about putting it in a microwave after he flew into a rage with Amber Heard over a painting from her former partner, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez took the stand in Fairfax, Virginia, on Wednesday where she testified about the shocking alleged incident that unfolded on 21 March 2013.
Johnny Depp held dog out car window and threatened to put in microwave, court hears
Amber Heard’s sister Whitney Henriquez testified that the incident unfolded after Johnny Depp became angry with Amber Heard about a painting from a former partner
