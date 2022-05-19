✕ Close Security video shows James Franco visiting Amber Heard at penthouse

WARNING: This live blog contains allegations of physical and sexual violence that some readers may find distressing.

Following the testimony and cross-examination of Amber Heard, the court has heard from witnesses in her defence in the defamation trial against her brought by ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard is being sued by Depp for $50m for implying he abused her in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Although she didn’t name him, he claims her allegations impacted his ability to work.

Today, in a pre-recorded deposition, Heard’s former friend Raquel Pennington testified seeing Heard’s injuries after a December 2015 fight with Depp, and intervening in a separate 2016 altercation at the penthouses in which they lived shortly before Heard filed for divorce. She says she feared for her friend’s safety. Josh Drew, Ms Pennington’s ex, was there that night and detailed damage to the penthouses and Depp screaming in his face.

Heard’s sister told the jury of Depp’s drug and alcohol use and separate incidents involving holding a dog out of a car window and hurling clothes racks down the stairs during a row. The court also heard from friend Elizabeth Marz, and Heard’s acting coach and makeup artist.