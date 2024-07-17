Johnny Depp and Will Smith share yacht trip before Bocelli concert appearances

Support truly

Johnny Depp and Will Smith posed for photos on a superyacht this week as they headed to Tuscany for Andrea Bocelli’s 30th anniversary concert series.

Both controversial actors have been announced as special guests among the star-studded lineup at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy.

On Tuesday (16 July), Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad shared a photo of himself with Smith and Depp, captioning the post: “Great feeling to gather with friends. Thanks my friends for the lovely visit.”

Citing a source, People magazine reported that Smith and Depp are “together en route to the Andrea Bocelli concert they’re both performing at.”

Depp, who has spent the last two years working on a career comeback following his high-profile 2022 defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, was revealed as one of Bocelli’s guests at the beginning of the month.

The legendary Italian tenor wrote on Instagram: “A disarmingly charming actor who has brought countless iconic characters to life on the big screen, this eclectic artist’s musical talents are equally intense: a bona fide rockstar loved and applauded everywhere.

“I fondly recall playing and singing with Johnny Depp when he visited my home in Tuscany,” he added. “We’re happy to announce that this unexpected pairing will perform once more – and this time in public, as his fans will be thrilled to hear. We want to thank Johnny for accepting our invitation: it will be a joy to welcome him to the Teatro del Silenzio stage.”

On July 12, the singer announced Smith’s guest appearance, writing: “It is one thing to cross paths fleetingly amidst spotlights and cameras, and quite another to be able to sit across from each other and savor the opportunity to chat and really get to know each other better. We’re thrilled that Will Smith will join our extraordinary adventure of the Teatro del Silenzio. It makes us proud to be able to host this pyrotechnic artist, acclaimed actor, producer and musician.”

Smith recently made his return to music with a Sean Paul collaboration, “Light ‘Em Up,” on the soundtrack for his latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die – his first music release in almost half a decade.

His reputation has been tarnished since he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars, shortly before winning the award for Best Actor.

Bocelli’s three-day concert series, which celebrates the opera singer’s 30 years in music, is being held on July 15, 17 and 19.

The special event will be filmed and released in a documentary titled Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, which will premiere later this fall.

Along with Depp and Smith, Bocelli will be joined by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain, Jon Batiste, Russell Crowe, Sofia Vergara, David Foster, Christian Nodal, Sofia Carson, Laura Pausini, Tiziano Ferro, Zucchero, Giorgia, as well as his children, Matteo and Virginia.