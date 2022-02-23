Johnny Knoxville reveals stunts Jackass cast won’t do

Johnny Knoxville has revealed the stunts the cast members of Jackass refuse to do.

While promoting JackassForever, which came out on 4 February, Johnny Knoxville confessed that the new cast and old cast are “all scared all day long on set”.

In the new interview with NME, he went on to detail the cast’s fears and the stunts they absolutely will not do.

“I don’t like cold weather or cold water,” he said, adding: “I’ve done stuff in cold weather and cold water, but it’s just a hassle.”

He said of his co-star Steve-O: “He will let you put a hook in his mouth, swim up the ocean and then cast him out to sea to catch a shark with his body, you can do that to him, but we tried to get him to bungee jump and he was like, ‘F*** you dude, I’m not doing it.’”

Knoxville, who has been working on the franchise for over 20 years, has sustained numerous injuries including broken bones and 16 concussions. However, after suffering from a brain haemorrhage during the latest film, he said he plans on retiring from “big stunts”.

“We backload my most dangerous stunts to the end of the film,” Knoxville said. “So I had two or three more stunts left to do, big ones, but after that, I couldn’t.”

Knoxville’s bull stunt led to a brain haemorrhage (Paramount)

He added: “I knew going into this movie that this was going to be the last time that I do big stunts.”

Jackass Forever marks the sixth film of the franchise. The movies are a spin-off of the hit MTV show of the same name.