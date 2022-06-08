Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix pictured reading script as new movie’s announced
Film’s official title has also been revealed
Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2, which is officially happening.
It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.
However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram.
This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux.
Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.
Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who slowly coalesces into the DC villain. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.
Addressing a posible sequel in 2021, Phoenix said: “There are some things we could do with this guy and [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”
Joker , which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, but lost to Parasite.
