Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2, which is officially happening.

It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.

However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram.

This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux.

Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.

Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who slowly coalesces into the DC villain. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Joaquin Phoenix reading the ‘Joker 2’ script (Instagram)

Addressing a posible sequel in 2021, Phoenix said: “There are some things we could do with this guy and [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Joker , which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, but lost to Parasite.