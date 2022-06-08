Joker 2: Joaquin Phoenix pictured reading script as new movie’s announced

Film’s official title has also been revealed

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 08 June 2022 07:23
Comments
Joker - Trailer 2

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2, which is officially happening.

It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.

However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram.

This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux.

Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.

Recommended

Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and stand-up comedian who slowly coalesces into the DC villain. The film received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

Joaquin Phoenix reading the ‘Joker 2’ script

(Instagram)

Addressing a posible sequel in 2021, Phoenix said: “There are some things we could do with this guy and [explore] further. But as to whether we actually will? I don’t know.”

Joker , which also starred Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars, but lost to Parasite.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in