Lady Gaga spotted dancing up ‘Joker staircase’ on set of DC sequel

Lady Gaga has been filmed recreating the best-known scene from Joker on the set of its new sequel.

The pop musician, real name Stefani Germanotta, is playing Harley Quinn in the forthcoming DC Comics film Joker: Folie à Deux.

In the 2019 original, Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker, danced down the stairs of West 167th Street in the Bronx, New York, to the sound of “Rock and Roll Part 2” by Gary Glitter.

Gaga was spotted by fans at the same location, performing a short dance while ascending the steps.

While a film crew were present to record Gaga at the location, it is currently unclear whether the dance will be part of the film, or was simply the actor’s playful homage for the benefit of the crew and other onlookers.

Last week, Gaga was seen filming a same-sex romance scene while in character on the set of the Joker sequel.

Her character in the film, Harley Quinn, is a follower and sometime lover of the Joker, who emerged as one of DC’s most popular characters after debuting in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series.

Margot Robbie previously portrayed the character on screen, drawing acclaim for her role as Harley in 2016’s otherwise panned Suicide Squad, as well as her own spin-off Birds of Prey and the 2021 reboot The Suicide Squad.

On TV, Kaley Cuoco voices Harley on the well reviewed adult animation Harley Quinn.

In September 2022, shortly after it was announced that Gaga would be starring as the character in Joker: Folie à Deux, Robbie offered her verdict on the news.

Folie à Deux is still filming, and is expected to be released on 4 October 2024.