Lady Gaga’s spotted kissing woman while filming Joker sequel as Harley Quinn

Lady Gaga was seen kissing a woman while shooting her new film Joker: Folie á Deux.

The Grammy-winning singer stars as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s chaotic titular villain in the follow-up to the 2019 hit DC film.

Gaga is the latest actor to take on the role after Margot Robbie, who portrayed Joker’s henchwoman in previous DC properties, including Suicide Squad and Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey.

In a new viral video posted on Twitter, Gaga and Phoenix were spotted filming at New York’s City Hall. The footage shows Quinn making her way up the stairs amid a crowd of bystanders.

She soon pauses to pull a woman, standing on the right, in for a big kiss, before continuing up the steps.

Phoenix – in his full Joker makeup and iconic red and white suit – is also seen standing on the left side watching Quinn.

Several DC comic books have confirmed Quinn’s bisexuality and sexual fluidity, even depicting her relationship with fellow antagonist Poison Ivy.

Many of the live-action remakes have only focused on her relationship with Joker, rarely touching on her sexuality, though, it was teased in Birds of Prey’s opening animated sequence when Quinn is going over her past heartbreaks.

In a 2018 interview, ahead of the 2020 spin-off, Robbie, who has since debunked claims she’s ready to take a “break” from playing the popular Batman villain, said she was holding out for a Quinn and Poison Ivy romance.

“In some comics, they convey it as a friendship; in other comics, you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” the Australian actor said at the time.

“I’ve been trying to… I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favourite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

Shortly after Gaga’s casting announcement in September 2022, Robbie offered her verdict on the news.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in cinemas on 4 October 2024.