Riley Keough has shed light on her “really intense” childhood being raised in the spotlight.

The 33-year-old star of Amazon Prime Video’s newest miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six is the granddaughter of “the King”, Elvis Presley.

“I grew up with a family that was very much in the public eye, and my childhood was really intense in that way, especially in the Nineties and early 2000s,” Keough told Vanity Fair in a new interview.

“It was probably similar to what the Kardashian kids experience now – not being able to go out the front of buildings and having to sneak around,” Keough explained of her childhood.

“Just a lot of attention, not being able to do normal things.” She said it made her “really appreciate normal things in life – being able to go to the coffee shop and sit there”.

Born to Elvis’s only child, the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January aged 54, Keough is the oldest of four. Her father is musician Danny Keough, to whom Lisa Marie was married from 1998 to 1994. The pair also shared son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 aged 27.

Following her divorce from Danny, Lisa Marie married Michael Jackson in 1996, whom she then divorced in the same year. In 2002, Lisa Marie wed actor Nicholas Cage. They divorced in 2004.

Two years later, she married guitarist Michael Lockwood, with whom she shares twins Harper and Finley, 14. Lockwood and Lisa Marie eventually divorced in 2021.

Riley Keough y Sam Claflin en ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ (Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

Keough currently leads Prime Video’s adaptation of author Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel as free-spirited singer Daisy Jones.

Set in the Seventies, the 10-episode series uncovers the truth behind what led to the downfall of the fictional rock band, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Since its early March release, fans have spotted a “genius” Elvis Easter egg in the show’s second episode.