Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prime Video has just premiered its highly anticipated series Daisy Jones & The Six, and fans have already spotted a subtle Easter egg relating to Elvis Presley.

The streamer’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel stars Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough as eclectic musician Daisy Jones.

Set in the Seventies, the 10-episode miniseries uncovers the truth behind the downfall of the fictional rock band Daisy Jones & The Six.

Following the release of its first three episodes on Thursday (2 March), one keen-eyed viewer recognised a sweet nod to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

“Spoiler Alert – in episode two of Daisy Jones, looks to me like Riley is wearing the same pattern guitar strap as Elvis in the ‘68 Comeback Special,” they tweeted, alongside an attached side-by-side of Keough and Elvis.

“OH WOW THIS IS GENIUS,” one person said. A second commented: “Oh so they want to cause me emotional damage.”

“Feeling totally cool, totally average, totally normal about this. Not at all internally screaming and crying,” wrote a third.

”DAMN – Good eye! That’s cool as hell,” praised a fourth.

Another found it to be a “nice touch”, while someone else agreed it was “so sweet”.

In an earlier interview, the series’ costume designer revealed how she managed to include additional tributes to Elvis through the costuming.

Keough, 33, is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at the age of 54. Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Check out what the critics are saying about the adaptation here.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six are streaming on Prime Video, with more scheduled to be released on 10 March.