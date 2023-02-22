Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The costume designer behind Daisy Jones & The Six has revealed how the show managed to include a sweet tribute Elvis Presley.

Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel of the same name sees the King’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, lead the show as eclectic musician Daisy Jones.

Set in the Seventies, the 10-episode miniseries uncovers the truth behind what led to the downfall of the fictional rock band, Daisy Jones & The Six.

In a new interview with People, Denise Wingate shared her process for creating an “authentic” yet “timeless” wardrobe for the show, and how she was able to subtly honour Elvis through Keough’s costuming.

“I just feel like Riley and Daisy, they’re these free-spirited people who wear whatever they want whenever they want,” she said.

“I wanted it to feel real,” she explained, adding that a lot of her research came from “documentary footage and magazines”.

“The producers didn’t want it to look like people were dressing up for a ‘Seventies dress-up, like it’s ‘Seventies night at the club.”

Riley Keough in ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ (Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

“We didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage – I was very respectful of her private life,” Wingate said, “but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the Seventies.

“She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those,” Wingate continued.

“I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

Keough, 33, is the daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January at the age of 54. Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Prime Video on 3 March.