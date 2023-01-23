Riley Keough reveals secret child in eulogy at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Riley Keough’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen has revealed that the couple had welcomed a secret child last year.

The stuntman announced the news at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral service on Sunday (22 January) while reading a letter on behalf of his wife at the memorial service.

Keough is Elvis Presley’s oldest granddaughter.

Her mother Lisa Marie died aged 54 after being admitted to a hospital earlier this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie’s funeral service was conducted at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee and was attended by many of her colleagues, friends and family.

“I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Smith-Petersen said on behalf of Keough.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humour, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity.

Ben Smith-Petersen reads a tribute by Riley Keough (Getty Images for ABA)

“I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

A representative confirmed the birth of Keough and Smith-Petersen’s daughter to People.

The couple’s baby is the first grandchild of Lisa Marie and the first great-grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla.

Lisa Marie was born in Memphis, Tennesse on 1 February 1968 to Elvis and Priscilla. She became a musician as well, releasing three albums: To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012).

At age 25, Presley inherited her father’s $100m (£82m) estate. However, in 2018, she sued her former manager for selling 85 per cent of her share in the estate in 2005.

Presley has previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.