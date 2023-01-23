Fergie quotes the Queen while giving eulogy at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Ferguson quoted Queen Elizabeth II in an emotional tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

The Duchess of York joined a long list of supporters who paid tribute to Presley during her funeral service on Sunday (22 January) at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Presley died aged 54 after being admitted to a hospital earlier this month.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement at the time. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley was Elvis Presley’s only daughter.

During her funeral, the Duchess of York, also known as Fergie, gave a speech recalling the times she spent with Presley, her ex-husband Michael Lockwood and their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper in Sussex.

“I stand here with great honor because we called each other ‘sissy’,” Fergie said. “I’ve been with [Finley and Harper] for all your lives really and I stand here with great honour.

Fergie went on to quote the Queen, saying: “My late mother-in-law once said that nothing can take away the anguish and pain of these moments because grief is the price we pay for love.

(PA Media)

“We look at Priscilla as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie, and say, you lost a son,” she continued in her tribute. “Mothers losing children – there are no words for it. Today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward.

“For Riley, for Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you – all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can – if you put out your hand you will be there.”

Presley was born in Memphis, Tennesse on 1 February 1968 to Elvis and Priscilla. She became a musician as well, releasing three albums: To Whom It May Concern (2003), Now What (2005) and Storm & Grace (2012).

At age 25, Presley inherited her father’s $100m (£82m) estate. However, in 2018, she sued her former manager for selling 85 per cent of her share in the estate in 2005.

Presley has previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.