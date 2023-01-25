Riley Keough has shared the last photo taken of her together with her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

The pair posed together at a restaurant when they met for the final time before the singer died earlier this month.

“I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful,” Keough wrote, captioning the post on Instagram.

Several days before she shared her mother’s final photo, Keough posted a picture from her childhood with the heart emoji.

