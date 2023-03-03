Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ken Bruce uttered his final words on Radio 2 as he left his BBC show after 31 years.

On Friday (3 March), the DJ, who is 72, presented his last ever mid-morning programme for the corporation, where he has been employed for 45 years.

He urged his listened to simply “enjoy” the show as well as his song choices, saying there were no “hidden agendas” in his selections.

This was seemingly a nod to the reports that claimed that he was axed early by the BBC in efforts to prevent him from promoting his new show on Greatest Hits Radio.

After a show that saw emotional send-offs from long-time listeners and fellow broadcasters, including Jeremy Vine, Bruce then had the tough task of signing off his last ever show.

He told his listeners: “Thanks to all who’ve sent any kind of message of congratulations or good riddance.”

He then directly addressed his former employer, stating: “And to the BBC, I’ve been here for a long time and, apart from the occasional vaguery, it is still the finest broadcasting organisation in the world.”

Earlier in the show, Bruce also quoted a lyric from The Beatles’ Abbey Road album track “The End”, which goes: “In the end the love you take is equal to the love you make.”

He then added: “And I have loved being here with you.”

BBC Radio 2 reated to Bruce’s departure in a Twitter post reading: “Thank you Ken and congratulations on fantastic career at the BBC!”

Ken Bruce has left BBC Radio 2 (Mike Webster/Shutterstock)

Bruce has worked at the BBC for 45 years, starting out at Radio Scotland in 1977, and has presented the mid-morning Radio 2 show since 1990.

Last week, the BBC announced that TV presenter Vernon Kay will take over Bruce’s Radio 2 slot.

The corporation revealed that Gary Davies, host of the station’s Sounds Of The 80s, will present the mid-morning show from March 6 until Kay begins his stint.