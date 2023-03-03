Ken Bruce news – latest: Radio 2 DJ says ‘no hidden agenda’ in song choices as he hosts last show
Veteran broadcaster’s final show before he moves to Greatest Hits Radio is today, after BBC ended his contract early
Ken Bruce is broadcasting his last ever BBC Radio 2 show today, Friday 3 March, after 31 years of presenting the station’s mid-morning programme.
The veteran presenter, 72, told listeners in January: “I’ve done everything it is possible to do at Radio 2.”
Bruce has been with the BBC since 1977 when he started out as a presenter on Radio Scotland.
The DJ is moving over to commercial station Greatest Hits Radio, where he will begin broadcasting on 3 April.
In February, Bruce claimed that BBC bosses had decided they wanted him to leave early, instead of fulfilling his contract to the end of March.
Reports followed that he was axed early by the BBC in efforts to prevent him from promoting his new Greatest Hits show.
Follow live updates on Bruce’s final Radio 2 show below...
Last ever Popmaster quiz on Radio 2 is underway
Ken Bruce became one of Radio 2’s best-loved hosts, in part thanks to PopMaster, a game that tests listeners’ pop knowledge.
The DJ introduced the quiz in 1998, and the last one ever on Radio 2 is currently underway.
He is taking the quiz with him to Greatest Hits Radio.
Ken Bruce jokingly tells off listener for ‘not particularly nice’ message
“People are sending in nice things today but some people aren’t sending particularly nice things,” Bruce said, laughing. “Sean from Buxton has said, ‘Don’t forget, Ken, to sew some kippers into the lining of the studio curtains before you go.’ Well, that’s not a very nice thing. I wouldn’t do a thing like that in this studio.”
Why today is a sad day for Radio 2 listeners
In a tribute to Ken Bruce for The Independent in which she describes the broadcaster’s presenting style as like “an arm around the shoulder”, Helen Brown writes: “To hear that he had decided to leave (to be replaced by the younger, shinier-toothed Vernon Kay) came as a shock.
“The mood curdled when it transpired Radio 2 bosses had refused to let him work out his contract, insisting he get his slippers out from under the desk by lunchtime today.”
Why did the BBC ask Ken Bruce to leave three weeks early?
Insiders have claimed that Bruce’s contract with BBC Radio 2 was axed early in efforts to scupper promotion for his new show at Greatest Hits Radio.
Ken Bruce says early BBC exit ‘seems a shame’
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning: “It’s entirely within the BBC’s right to ask me to step away a little early.
“But for the sake of 17 days, which was all that was remaining [on my contract], it seems a shame.”
Bruce was originally due to complete his Radio 2 contract on 24 March, but the BBC had asked him to host the last edition of his weekday mid-morning show on Friday instead.
Zoe Ball hands over to Ken Bruce for his final show
“You are very loved,” Ball told Bruce has her show drew to a close this morning. He was met with a round of applause by those in the studio. “Lots of lovely music on this programme,” he said, introducing his show with “Can You Feel It” by The Jacksons. “Don’t go looking for any secret messaages or hidden agendas behind them. They’re just good songs. Enjoy!”
