Ken Bruce is broadcasting his last ever BBC Radio 2 show today, Friday 3 March, after 31 years of presenting the station’s mid-morning programme.

The veteran presenter, 72, told listeners in January: “I’ve done everything it is possible to do at Radio 2.”

Bruce has been with the BBC since 1977 when he started out as a presenter on Radio Scotland.

The DJ is moving over to commercial station Greatest Hits Radio, where he will begin broadcasting on 3 April.

In February, Bruce claimed that BBC bosses had decided they wanted him to leave early, instead of fulfilling his contract to the end of March.

Reports followed that he was axed early by the BBC in efforts to prevent him from promoting his new Greatest Hits show.

