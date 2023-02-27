Vernon Kay moved to tears over response to replacing Ken Bruce on Radio 2

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vernon Kay has spoken out about his excitement ahead of taking over Ken Bruce’s morning slot on Radio 2.

Bruce, who has hosted on BBC radio for 45 years, announced his departure from the network in January.

After much speculation, Kay was revealed as Bruce’s replacement last week.

As a regular cover host on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Kay featured on Monday’s edition (27 February) of the programme to discuss his new role.

“My dad is a lorry driver and I said this when I joined Radio 2 and started standing in for Steve Wright, so we've always had Radio 2 on in the background,” he told Ball.

"It is part of us, it is in our DNA – Ken Bruce is mid-mornings,” Kay continued. “You don't think of any other DJ when you think of that slot.

“Whatever channel you choose to listen to, whoever is on mid-mornings, it's the Ken Bruce slot. He has made it his own and he is an absolute legend of broadcasting.”

He also shared that while his family, including wife Tess Daly, were “over the moon” at the news, being asked to step into Bruce’s “big shoes” took some deep thought, as he considered the legacy he’d be responsible for.

“Obviously I am over the moon and so are my parents and Tess [Daly] and the kids, but it's the Ken Bruce show and the man has raised the bar so high that I'm just so excited to be able to take the reins.

Vernon Kay (PA)

“I am absolutely over the moon, I really am.”

Shortly afterwards, the host started to get emotional while talking about the reaction from his Radio 2 colleagues after the announcement.

“One of the best things that has happened in the past few days is every single person on Radio 2 has messaged me and sent me an amazing either a voicemail, email, a Whatsapp... just saying how overjoyed that I’m joining the family,” he said, before adding: “I’m getting quite emotional.”

Bruce will present his final show on Radio 2 on Friday 3 March, before beginning a new slot on Greatest Hits Radio.

Last week, Bruce claimed that he was being asked to leave his BBC show earlier than planned.