The BBC has announced Ken Bruce’s replacement on Radio 2.

A month after the veteran DJ announced he would leave the station, it has been revealed that Vernon Kay will take his place.

Kay, 48, will succeed Bruce as host of the mid-morning show when he leaves this spring.

The presenter will launch the new show in May.

Speaking about his appointment, Kay said: “I’m absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone to present the mid-morning show on Radio 2, and what an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce.

“I look forward to playing some of the best music in the world whilst in the company of the Radio 2 listeners who I feel I’ve got to know over the last 18 months. It’s a dream come true to join the Radio 2 family and I can’t wait to start.”

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2, said: “Radio 2 is home to some of the UK’s best loved presenters, and I’m thrilled to welcome Vernon to mid-mornings on Radio 2.

“He’s a hugely talented, warm and witty host who has already proved himself to be a firm favourite with our listeners when he’s presented many and varied shows across the station. I can’t wait to hear his brilliant new show.”

Kay regularly covers for Radio 2 hosts Zoe ball, Steve Wright, Rylan and Dermot O’Leary. He also presents the channel’s Dance Sounds of the 90s.

The star, who shot to fame as a T4 presenter in 2000, launched his radio career at Radio 1 in 2004, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows until 2012.

After that, he hosted the mid-morning show on Radio X from 2015 to 2017.

Vernon Kay is replacing Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Bruce will leave the corporation after 45 years to host a show on commercial rival, Greatest Hits Radio.

The 71-year-old has been on the station since 1984, but told listeners in January: “I’ve done everything it is possible to do at Radio 2.”

He has hosted the 9:30am to 12pm weekday show since 1990, and been with the BBC since 1977 where he began as a presenter on Radio Scotland.

His decision comes after Steve Wright was nudged out his Radio 2 afternoon slot, with Simon Mayo, Graham Norton and Paul O’Grady also moving on in recent months.

“After 45 years of broadcasting on BBC Radio, it’s time for a change,” Bruce said in a statement.

Ken Bruce is leaving BBC Radio 2 (Lorenzo Agius/BBC)

“I would stress that this is entirely my decision. I will always be very proud of my association with the BBC and Radio 2.”

Bruce, who said “the time was right” to quit, has now joined the team at Greatest Hits, where he will begin working in April.

He will present a show from 10am to 1pm on the Bauer radio station, alongside presenters including Simon Mayo at Drivetime and Jackie Brambles in the early evening.

“Nothing stays the same forever and I have decided the time is right for me to move on from Radio 2 when I reach the end of my current contract in March,” Bruce said.

“It’s been a tremendously happy time for me. I’ve made many friends and worked with many wonderful colleagues.”

Bruce also thanked “everyone who has helped to make the mid-morning show a success”.

He described his new job with Greatest Hits as “a new adventure” and assured his long-time listeners about the fate of his beloved quiz PopMaster.

Ken Baruce is moving to Greatest Hits this spring (Getty)

“I’m looking forward to getting started and to you joining me for my very first show,” he said.

Kay’s TV credits include All Star family Fortunes, This Morning and Channel 4’s Formula E coverage.

He finished third in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2021.